Among the recovered products were pecking duck, whole pigeon, lamb, yellow chicken, black chicken and other frozen meat products.

The operation followed NBI surveillance and NMIS verification, which found that LCCI Food Condiments Trading and Sitphin Sari-Sari Store were not accredited by the NMIS and were not registered with the concerned local government units as meat cold-storage warehouses or meat depots.

The NBI later secured search warrants from the Regional Trial Court of Pasay City.

NMIS personnel assisted in inspecting, identifying, documenting and inventorying the recovered meat products. Two Chinese nationals, identified in the operation report as Wu Dun Han and Cai Huarong, were arrested and brought to the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings.

The case involves an alleged violation of Section 48(c) of Republic Act No. 9296, or the Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines, as amended by Republic Act No. 10536. The provision prohibits the sale, transport or distribution of meat products that have not undergone the required inspection.

Section 58 of the law provides the basis for confiscating meat products handled or offered for sale in violation of the Meat Inspection Code.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the operation reflects the government’s efforts to prevent uninspected meat from reaching consumers.

“Our responsibility does not end with monitoring. When meat products are undocumented or have not undergone the required inspection, we must act within the law to protect consumers and uphold the integrity of the meat supply chain,” Tiu Laurel said.

The confiscated products were transferred to Supima Cold Storage in Meycauayan, an NMIS-accredited facility, where they will remain secured pending a disposition order from the issuing court. Products found unfit for human consumption will be disposed of under applicable regulations.

The NMIS reminded consumers to purchase meat only from legitimate sources and check for inspection marks, labels and other required documentation.