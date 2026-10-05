Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go called for wage increases outside Metro Manila as the Department of Labor and Employment said new minimum wage adjustments are being considered in several regions.
During a 30 September Senate hearing on DOLE’s proposed 2027 budget, Go urged labor officials to review wages nationwide following the latest adjustment in the National Capital Region.
"Hopefully, we will not focus only on Metro Manila. Let us also look at the situation of workers in other regions, especially in areas where more people need additional support.” Go said in Filipino.
Go has filed Senate Bill 175, which proposes a P100 daily minimum wage increase for private-sector workers nationwide.
Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said minimum wage earners in Central Visayas, including Cebu and Bohol, and in Negros Oriental and Siquijor in the Negros Island Region will receive a P42 daily increase starting Oct. 14.
The increase is equivalent to about P1,092 a month based on 26 working days.
Tolentino said wage deliberations are also underway in CALABARZON and Central Luzon. The second tranche of a wage adjustment in the Davao Region has already taken effect.
He said regional wage boards set rates based on their respective schedules and consultations with workers and employers.
Go urged DOLE and the regional wage boards to continue reviewing wage levels in other parts of the country.
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