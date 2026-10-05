“We support all lawful efforts to enforce environmental and fisheries laws and will coordinate closely with concerned agencies to address such violations,” he added.

The PNP chief’s directive came after the Joint Task Unit Pag-asa spotted a Chinese fishing vessel and several small boats allegedly engaged in blast fishing near Sandy Cays 2 and 3, west of Pag-asa Island, on Sunday, 4 October.

Personnel from the PNP Maritime Group, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Philippine Navy were deployed to investigate and intercept the vessel. The suspected vessel reportedly ignored orders to stop and fled toward Zamora (Subi) Reef.

According to the PCG, China Coast Guard vessels “5102” and “21581” approached and radio-challenged the Philippine boats during the pursuit.

CCG 21581 allegedly shadowed and blocked the PCG vessel HSRB-019 and came within about 10 yards of the Philippine craft.

A People’s Liberation Army Navy helicopter also reportedly flew over the area and circled the Philippine team four times.

The PNP Maritime Group, PCG, and Navy later terminated the operation due to safety concerns and returned to Pag-asa Island.

Nartatez ordered the PNP Maritime Group to further enhance monitoring and intelligence gathering against suspected illegal and destructive fishing activities around Pag-asa Island and the Kalayaan Island Group.

The directive is in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.’s call, through the guidance of Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to protect the country’s maritime resources and combat illegal activities within the nation’s maritime jurisdiction.

“Our personnel must remain calm, disciplined, and professional, but they must not be deterred from performing their lawful duties. We will uphold the rule of law while exercising maximum restraint to prevent unnecessary escalation,” Nartatez said.