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The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) is bringing together postal leaders from ASEAN and partner economies to explore new business opportunities in cross-border e-commerce, logistics and postal services.
The 32nd ASEAN Postal Business Meeting and ASEANPOST++ Meeting will run from 5 to 7 October at the Manila Marriott Hotel, gathering representatives from ASEAN member states as well as Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan and Korea.
A major focus of the discussions will be the development of closer cooperation among postal networks to support international commerce. Participants will examine potential joint services that could combine customs clearance with last-mile delivery, helping simplify the movement of goods across borders.
The meetings will also tackle cross-border returns, an area that can affect both merchants and consumers as online shopping continues to expand across the region.
Postal organizations are expected to explore ways to use existing facilities and infrastructure for logistics and micro-fulfillment operations. Greater use of these assets could allow postal networks to take on broader roles in regional supply chains while creating additional revenue opportunities.
Technology, innovation and sustainability will likewise form part of the agenda as participating postal organizations look at ways to improve operational efficiency and develop commercially viable services.
The program opens on 5 October with the Opening Ceremony, followed by the ASEANPOST++ Meeting through the morning of 6 October. The 32nd ASEAN Postal Business Meeting will then convene that afternoon, with the gathering expected to conclude with the signing of agreements and adoption of decisions.
The three-day program will close on 7 October with a tour for delegates.