PHLPost said postal personnel continue to deliver mail, parcels, government communications, Postal IDs and other documents while observing safety measures amid inclement weather.

“Rain may fall and floodwaters may rise, but the need to communicate does not stop. PHLPost remains committed to delivering essential postal services while ensuring the safety of our personnel and the public,” the agency said.

PHLPost cautioned, however, that temporary service adjustments may be implemented in areas affected by flooding, impassable roads, transportation disruptions and other hazardous conditions.

The postal service said it continues to monitor conditions and coordinate with field offices to maintain operations whenever it is safe to do so.

PHLPost assured the public that the delivery of important mail and parcels remains a priority but stressed that the safety of postal workers and customers comes first.