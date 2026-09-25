The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) invites the public to visit Booth E3 at the My Manila Tourism Expo 2026, taking place from September 25 to 27 at the historic Foro de Intramuros, Manila.

Visitors can apply for a Postal ID, send mail and postcards on-site, or create custom postage stamps using their personal photos with Selfie Stamps. Stamp collectors can also explore a range of commemorative stamps celebrating Philippine heritage and culture.

Postal ID applicants only need to bring one valid proof of identity (such as a Birth Certificate) and one proof of address (such as a Barangay Certificate or Utility Bill).

Organized by the City Government of Manila through the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila (DTCAM), the expo showcases the city’s rich history and thriving tourism scene. Entry is free for registered attendees, who can sign up at mymanilatourismexpo.com/register.