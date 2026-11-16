Gladys Reyes dreams of a reunion with Judy Ann Santos

The release of Gladys Reyes’ “Primera Kontrabida” music video stirred feelings of nostalgia, particularly after a portion of it featured a reunion of the Mara Clara cast.

The soap opera followed two baby girls switched at birth: Mara (Judy Ann Santos), who grew up poor and kindhearted, and Clara (Reyes), who was raised wealthy and became resentful and spoiled. The series ran for four and a half years on ABS-CBN, during which Santos and Reyes forged a strong and lasting friendship.

Reyes hopes to reunite with Santos for another on-screen project. She said they are simply waiting for the right material before working together again.

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“Sabi ko nga, I’ve known Judy Ann na medyo picky na siya sa mga ginagawa niya, so let’s see kung meron isang material na hindi niya mahihindian. Ibig sabihin, hindi pa namin nagagawa. Sana may ganun kagandang material,” Reyes said.

Even at this early stage, Mara Clara fans are already suggesting possible projects for the two actresses. One proposal is a film similar to The Kids Are All Right, starring Annette Bening and Julianne Moore, which follows a lesbian couple, their children and the unexpected arrival of their sperm donor.