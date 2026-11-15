Second Chance Aspin Shelter Philippines (SECASPI) presents three dogs available for adoption at PAWsitive Beginnings: Adopt. Bless. Protect. from 14-15 November at Eton City Square in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Amid the rising cases of cruelty against animals, whether they are dead or alive, Eton Beyond Green took a step forward to promote responsible pet ownership through PAWsitive Beginnings: Adopt. Bless. Protect. from 14-15 November at Eton City Square in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Aside from reliable animal stewardship, the initiative also champions proper animal adoption and welfare alongside creation of compassionate communities through several projects such as free anti-rabies vaccination and animal welfare talk.

Second Chance Aspin Shelter Philippines Inc. (SECASPI) brought four dogs and two cats available for adoption, giving the rescued animals an opportunity to find permanent homes.

Bern Lacerna of Besh Pet highlighted the experiences of stray and abandoned animals, noting that some pets continue waiting in the same places where their owners left them.

Despite being abandoned, these animals often remain loyal to their former owners, hoping they will eventually return, Lacerna said.

Celebrity dog trainer Coach Dog Francis also conducted a Pet Training 101 session, sharing practical guidance on proper pet handling, training and responsible ownership.

Beyond the educational activities, organizers held a Pet Fashionista Contest, stage games, a pet blessing ceremony and the PAWsome Marketplace Pet Bazaar.

Participants showcased creative costumes inspired by popular characters and cultural icons.

Also read 'Stop Rabies' empowers communities toward a Rabies-free Phl

Among the highlights were a pet-and-owner duo dressed as Superman and Krypto, while other participants drew inspiration from pop star Lady Gaga and the popular Filipino dessert halo-halo.