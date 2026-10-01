There seems to be an effort to project the late basketball player Rene “Bobet” Baterbonia as a “miracle worker” lately.

A woman claimed that her blood sugar and fatty liver diagnosis immensely improved after following the Ateneo basketball player, who drowned at a beach while training.

Another “miracle” attributed to Baterbonia reportedly happened to a child who was suffering from meningitis and needed oxygen. After the family prayed to the late Ateneo student-athlete, the child was reportedly able to walk again.

Mirayah, a relative of the Baterbonia family, shared in her Facebook Live that the child later visited Bobet’s grave.

“Masaya po ako kasi nakita ko siyang... nakapaglakad na po siya,” Miraya said.

“Pagpunta ko po sa bahay nila, lagi lang po siyang nakahiga. Siya po yung una kong napuntahan sa bahay nila,” she added.

There has been no independent medical or religious confirmation that either recovery was a miracle attributed to Baterbonia. The accounts remain personal testimonies.