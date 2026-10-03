An elderly female fan of stufent-athlete Rene Baterbonia was seething with anger against Vice Ganda for mimmicking the pose of the cager in a recent It's Showtime episode.

The Baterbonia fan ranted on social media, saying that people around the country especially those who live in Mindanao will not symphatize with Vice Ganda because of her mockery of Baterbonia when he did some poses that is identified with the cager.