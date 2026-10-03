An elderly female fan of stufent-athlete Rene Baterbonia was seething with anger against Vice Ganda for mimmicking the pose of the cager in a recent It's Showtime episode.
The Baterbonia fan ranted on social media, saying that people around the country especially those who live in Mindanao will not symphatize with Vice Ganda because of her mockery of Baterbonia when he did some poses that is identified with the cager.
“Ito tandaan mo Vice Ganda pag ikaw namatay wag mong asahan makikisimpatya sayo ang buong bansa lalo na ang Mindanao," the Baterbonia fan initially wrote.
"Yang kabaklaan mo tinanggap namin dahil may respeto kami sayo dahil sa pag akala naming mbuti kang tao pero habang patanda ka ng patanda pabobo ka naman ng pabobo pagsisihan mo tong lahat na ginawa mo yan wala kang respeto napaka insensitive mo na tao," she added.
In her anger, the fan said she has unfollowed Vice Ganda on social media.
"Lalagapak ka rin sa lupa tandaan mo yan.. Deserve mong e unfollow laki ng pagsisi ko bakit pa kita hinangaan dati sa kabila ng pgiging imoral mo sinuportahan ka ng marami tas ngayon na nasa tuktok ka na mambabastos ka ng tao na mababa sayo?? dahil ginawa mo yan harapin mo magiging consequences ng lahat ng to!!!” she finally wrote.
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