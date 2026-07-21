He began his military career as a platoon leader with the 10th Infantry Battalion of the 1st Infantry Division. In 1991, he became one of the pioneers in organizing the 1st Scout Ranger Company following the reactivation of the First Scout Ranger Regiment.

Throughout his career, Nafarrete held key command and staff positions, including commander of the 6th Scout Ranger Company, intelligence and operations officer of the 2nd Scout Ranger Battalion, and assignments with the AFP Joint Special Operations Group.

He later commanded the 1st Scout Ranger Battalion and served with the Presidential Security Group from 2010 to 2015 as assistant chief of staff for operations and later chief of staff, overseeing security for the President, visiting heads of state and other dignitaries.

Nafarrete also led the 1101st Infantry Brigade in Sulu, where he initiated the Balik-Barangay program that helped internally displaced residents return to their communities after years of conflict.

He later served as chair of the Government of the Philippines Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front while serving as deputy commander for administration of the Western Mindanao Command.

Before his appointment as Army chief on 31 July 2025, Nafarrete commanded the 1st Infantry Division, the 6th Infantry Division and the Western Mindanao Command, where he oversaw security operations during the 2025 national and local elections.

Nafarrete completed numerous military courses, including the Scout Ranger Course, Basic Airborne Course, Command and General Staff Course and Senior Executive Course on National Security. He also trained overseas, completing the US Army Ranger Course, the Joint and Combined Warfighting Course at the US National Defense University, and the Comprehensive Security Response on Terrorism Course at the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Hawaii.

He earned a master's degree in management, major in public administration, from Philippine Christian University.

A recipient of the Philippine Legion of Honor (Degree of Officer), Distinguished Service Stars, Gold Cross Medals, Bronze Cross Medals, Silver Wing Medals and numerous Military Merit and Commendation Medals, Nafarrete has been recognized for both combat leadership and administrative service.

Born on 22 February 1969, Nafarrete is a native of Iloilo. He is married to Dra. Patrizia M. Nafarrete, and they have twins, Antonio Miguel and Anna Mikaela.