Antonio cited each area's unique strengths.

Batangas offers cultural, historical and religious attractions, culinary destinations and the Verde Island Passage, regarded as the world's center of marine shore fish biodiversity.

Palawan, recently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the world's top island destination for 2025, is attracting growing interest from tourists, investors and property developers, supported by improving infrastructure.

Subic, meanwhile, continues to leverage its strategic location, freeport status and proximity to Clark International Airport. Antonio said the planned Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge could further strengthen the area's role as a hub for tourism, logistics, trade and investment.

He stressed that improved roads, airports and transport connectivity are essential to unlocking the full potential of these destinations.

"The world already knows how beautiful and strategically located this country is," Antonio said. "Now it is time to show that the Philippines means business."