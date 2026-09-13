BAGUIO CITY — Camp John Hay (CJH) recorded a steady increase in tourist arrivals during the first half of 2026, driven by continuous visitor traffic to the historic destination.
The sustained influx of local and international travelers highlights the destination’s ongoing appeal as one of the primary focal points for travel and leisure in Northern Luzon.
Data released by Camp John Hay management showed that overall visitor arrivals reached 4,149,053 from January to June.
A significant portion of this traffic was recorded during the second quarter, covering April through June, which accounted for 2,079,304 visits to the area.
The continuous stream of arrivals reflects sustained interest in the key destination. Visitors are drawn to the location for its surrounding environment, preserved heritage sites and a wide array of recreational facilities within the Baguio City property.
The arrival figures reinforce Camp John Hay’s position as an important driver of local tourism and economic activity in Baguio, supporting surrounding businesses and maintaining the city’s standing as a major regional travel center.