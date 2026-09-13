BAGUIO CITY — Camp John Hay (CJH) recorded a steady increase in tourist arrivals during the first half of 2026, driven by continuous visitor traffic to the historic destination.

The sustained influx of local and international travelers highlights the destination’s ongoing appeal as one of the primary focal points for travel and leisure in Northern Luzon.

Data released by Camp John Hay management showed that overall visitor arrivals reached 4,149,053 from January to June.