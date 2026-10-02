Over the past 48 months, Aboitiz Renewables added 846 megawatts of new capacity to the grid, including six solar plants totaling 789 MW, a 40-MW renewable energy-integrated battery energy storage system and a 17-MW geothermal binary plant in Tiwi, Albay.

The company also expanded its attributable capacity to more than 2 gigawatts from about 900 MW in 2022 following its acquisition of the Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan pumped-storage hydro complex in February.

Aboitiz Renewables said four battery energy storage projects are under construction, while its first wind project is targeted to come online by the end of 2026.

“We are deeply grateful for this recognition, but the real credit goes to our team members,” Aboitiz Renewables President Jimmy Villaroman said.

“It is their passion, innovative spirit, and responsible and reliable project execution that make this possible. True excellence is an ongoing process, and we are privileged to support the Philippines’ clean energy transition,” he added.

The company currently operates 45 renewable energy facilities nationwide and has a development pipeline of more than 1,000 MW across solar, hydro and wind projects.