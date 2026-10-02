A recent meeting between AIC officials and Panglao Mayor Edgardo “Boy” Arcay focused on improving the visitor journey from arrival to departure through closer coordination among the airport, local government, tourism stakeholders, businesses and communities.

“The airport is often a visitor’s first point of contact with a destination, so we have an opportunity to make that experience a positive one from the start,” AIC First Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs Christopher Camba said.

“We want to work closely with Panglao to understand the needs of the destination and identify ways the airport can support the experience beyond the terminal,” he added.

Panglao officials welcomed the proposed collaboration, citing the role of government, businesses and residents in strengthening the destination’s tourism experience.

Panglao is one of Bohol’s major tourism destinations, known for its beaches, diving sites, resorts and hospitality industry.