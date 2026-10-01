Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Antonio Nafarrete joined the Philippine Air Force in an air defense training exercise at Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga, on 30 September.

The AFP said Thursday that Nafarrete participated in the Air Planning Exercise and Training Flight conducted by the PAF’s Air Defense Command.

The training sortie included a maritime domain awareness mission and demonstrated offensive counterair capabilities.

According to the AFP, Nafarrete’s participation gave him firsthand exposure to the planning, coordination and execution of air operations and the PAF’s role in broader defense missions.

Following the sortie, Nafarrete received a Mach 1+ Patch and Mach Buster Certificate after experiencing supersonic flight.

He also addressed Air Force personnel and emphasized professionalism, preparedness and mission readiness.

The AFP said the exercise formed part of continuing efforts to strengthen airpower readiness, improve operational integration and prepare forces for evolving security challenges.