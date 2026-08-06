Reflecting on his journey, Tonio shared that poetry opened doors to countless opportunities.

“People first knew me from Pilipinas Got Talent because of ‘Pakbet.’ After that, I found myself performing in FlipTop and many other platforms dedicated to poetry. But even before all of that happened, I had already been writing songs since high school.”

His talent eventually earned him a place in history as the only rap battle emcee affiliated with the FlipTop Battle League, while also allowing him to perform across the Philippines as a poet before reaching his late twenties.

Tonio’s artistic reach continued to expand. He became the first spoken word artist to perform aboard the Wish Bus alongside singer John Roa for the song “Oks Lang Ako,” and later collaborated with hitmaker Dionela on “Oksihina,” further cementing his reputation as a versatile storyteller capable of blending poetry with contemporary music.

Despite his growing success, Tonio remains grounded in the passion that started it all—writing.

“One of my earliest performances in Lipa City was a song I wrote called Tanan. The audience responded so well that I uploaded it to TikTok. I never imagined it would eventually reach millions of views.”

Today, Antonio Bathan Jr. continues to wear many hats—as a poet, songwriter, rapper, actor, spoken word artist, and aspiring lawyer. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance, creativity, and staying true to one’s voice, inspiring a new generation of artists to believe that words can shape not only performances, but lives.