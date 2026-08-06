What began as a passion for writing in high school has evolved into an inspiring creative journey for Antonio Bathan Jr., better known to many as Tonio. At just 27 years old, he has built a career that bridges literature, music, performance, and law, proving that artistry and ambition can thrive side by side.
A graduate of the University of Batangas–Lipa Campus with a degree in AB Legal Management, Tonio is currently pursuing a law degree while continuing to make his mark in the country’s creative scene. During his university years, he honed his craft as a member of Tanghalang Dal’wa-Singko and became part of Dripped Art Movement, Batangas’ pioneering spoken word poetry collective.
Tonio first captured nationwide attention in 2018 as a semifinalist on Pilipinas Got Talent. His unforgettable spoken word piece, “Tara Magluto ng Pakbet,” became a viral sensation, earning millions of views online and becoming one of the most-watched spoken word poetry performances on YouTube.
Reflecting on his journey, Tonio shared that poetry opened doors to countless opportunities.
“People first knew me from Pilipinas Got Talent because of ‘Pakbet.’ After that, I found myself performing in FlipTop and many other platforms dedicated to poetry. But even before all of that happened, I had already been writing songs since high school.”
His talent eventually earned him a place in history as the only rap battle emcee affiliated with the FlipTop Battle League, while also allowing him to perform across the Philippines as a poet before reaching his late twenties.
Tonio’s artistic reach continued to expand. He became the first spoken word artist to perform aboard the Wish Bus alongside singer John Roa for the song “Oks Lang Ako,” and later collaborated with hitmaker Dionela on “Oksihina,” further cementing his reputation as a versatile storyteller capable of blending poetry with contemporary music.
Despite his growing success, Tonio remains grounded in the passion that started it all—writing.
“One of my earliest performances in Lipa City was a song I wrote called Tanan. The audience responded so well that I uploaded it to TikTok. I never imagined it would eventually reach millions of views.”
Today, Antonio Bathan Jr. continues to wear many hats—as a poet, songwriter, rapper, actor, spoken word artist, and aspiring lawyer. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance, creativity, and staying true to one’s voice, inspiring a new generation of artists to believe that words can shape not only performances, but lives.