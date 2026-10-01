LAGUNA — Nine people were arrested and more than P61,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in seven separate anti-illegal drug operations across the province from Wednesday afternoon to early Thursday morning.

The operations were conducted in San Pablo, Biñan, Santa Rosa, Majayjay and Calamba from 30 September to 1 October.

In San Pablo City, police arrested a street-level individual identified only as “Aida” in a buy-bust operation in Barangay III-C at around 5:39 p.m. Authorities recovered about one gram of suspected shabu valued at P6,800.

At around 8:40 p.m., Biñan police arrested another street-level individual, alias “John,” in Barangay Malaban and confiscated approximately 2.25 grams of suspected shabu worth P15,300.

Santa Rosa police arrested alias “Joel” in a 10:33 p.m. buy-bust operation in Barangay Caingin, recovering about 0.80 gram of suspected shabu valued at P5,440.

In Majayjay, police arrested alias “Lito” at around 10:20 p.m. in Barangay Suba and seized approximately 1.40 grams of suspected shabu worth P9,520.

Two more operations were recorded shortly after midnight in Barangay Kay-Anlog, Calamba City.

At around 12:02 a.m. Thursday, Calamba police arrested alias “Ian” during an Oplan Galugad operation and recovered around 1.5 grams of suspected shabu valued at P10,200.

Eighteen minutes later, two other suspects were apprehended in Southville 6, also in Barangay Kay-Anlog, after barangay public safety officers allegedly spotted a suspected drug transaction. About 1.4 grams of suspected shabu worth P9,520 were recovered.

In another Santa Rosa operation at around 12:28 a.m., police arrested two suspects during a buy-bust in Barangay Caingin and seized approximately 0.76 gram of suspected shabu valued at P5,168.

The seven operations yielded a combined estimated 9.11 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P61,948.