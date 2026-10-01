Bank lending growth accelerated in August as businesses continued to borrow, while domestic liquidity also expanded at a faster pace, pointing to sustained credit activity in the economy, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In a Wednesday evening release, the BSP said money supply growth was supported by borrowing from both the private and public sectors. Banks continued lending to businesses and households, while National Government financing activities, including debt issuances and withdrawals of deposits from the BSP and banks, also contributed to liquidity growth.

Loans extended by universal and commercial banks grew 11 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the revised 10.4 percent expansion in July, preliminary BSP data showed. Outstanding loans to residents, which account for most bank lending, increased 11.3 percent.

The latest increase marked another acceleration in bank credit after lending growth picked up in July. The BSP said the August expansion reflected sustained demand for credit, particularly from businesses.

Business loans grew 10.6 percent in August, with increased lending to real estate; electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply; wholesale and retail trade and motor vehicle repair; financial and insurance activities; manufacturing; information and communication; and transportation and storage.