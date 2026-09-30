The forum examined how the trade deal could affect intellectual property rules and business opportunities, including enforcement, licensing, digital trade, geographical indications and the commercialization of intangible assets.

ECCP Director for Advocacy and Government Affairs Kathyrin Pioquinto said businesses need to understand the changes and prepare for the next stage of EU-Philippines economic relations.

“We hope today’s conversations will help businesses understand not only what is changing, but also what they should be preparing for as the EU-Philippines trade relationship enters its next stage,” Pioquinto said.

Atty. Edmund Jason Baranda, managing partner of Baranda and Associates-Rouse & Co. International Limited and an external expert for the South-East Asia IP SME Helpdesk, highlighted the growing challenge of online counterfeiting.

He urged businesses to secure registration certificates and other proof of ownership, while documenting online infringements through screenshots, URLs and timestamps.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) also highlighted the potential commercial value of stronger IP protection.

IPOPHL Director General Teodoro C. Pascua discussed geographical indications, IP commercialization, enforcement and institutional cooperation.

“If the FTA opens the doors, IP can help businesses walk through these doors,” Pascua said.

The forum also examined how businesses can align their IP strategies with Philippine laws and EU standards as cross-border trade and digital commerce expand.

ECCP said stronger knowledge of IP rules will be important for companies seeking to protect brands, innovations and other intangible assets as they enter new markets.