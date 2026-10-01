PAL said on Thursday the service is expected to strengthen tourism, family, and commercial ties between the Philippines and the Northern Mariana Islands while giving communities across the Pacific more opportunities to reconnect.

Saipan, a U.S. territory in the Pacific, is known for its beaches, diving and snorkeling sites, historical landmarks and nature parks.

Passengers will receive PAL’s full-service offerings, including inflight meals and baggage allowance.

PAL announced the reopening of the Saipan link on 11 April, alongside the launch of its Manila-Palau service, as part of its Pacific network expansion.

Barely two weeks after resuming the route, however, PAL temporarily suspended its Manila-Saipan flights after Typhoon Sinlaku damaged the runway at Saipan International Airport and prompted repair work.

At the time, PAL suspended flights until 18 June, affecting PR 2571 from Manila to Saipan and PR 2572 from Saipan to Manila.

“We will coordinate closely with the airport authorities to determine when the airport runway repairs will be completed and ready for the safe resumption of commercial flights,” PAL said at the time.