Percy Lapid case not for sale — Mabasa

The family of slain journalist Percival Mabasa — also known as Percy Lapid — denied reports that they were offered P150 million to drop the murder case.

“The thought of selling out Ka Percy’s case has never crossed our minds,” said Roy C. Mabasa, the victim’s brother, in a Facebook post.

To recall, Lapid was gunned down in October 2022 in Las Piñas City.

The murder case is now pending before the Las Pinas City Regional Trial Court (RTC) where former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director general Gerald Q. Bantag has been named as one of the accused.

Bantag has been in hiding even if a warrant for his arrest was issued by the RTC.

Among those accused, self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial was convicted last 6 May and sentenced to a maximum of 16 years imprisonment for his cooperation in the case.

Another accused, former BuCor deputy security officer Ricardo S. Zulueta who has been identified to have sought the hitmen against Mabasa, had passed away earlier this year, while search for Bantag continues.