The meeting also focused on the importance of holding regular drills to train students on how to move and what to avoid when a security threat is present inside a school.

According to the Pampanga Provincial Police Office (PPO), seven schools have already been tapped to conduct threat drills and SIMEX.

The drills include training on preventive security measures for incidents involving active shooters and bomb threats to prepare the school community and safeguard students’ lives during emergencies.

“Naka-seven schools na po kaming napuntahan para magsagawa ng SIMEX. Tuloy-tuloy po ang gagawin namin ito to save and protect ang mga estudyante sa Pampanga,” David said.

The provincial government expressed support for broadening the program, providing proper funding and expediting the implementation of drills in more schools.

“Please, targetin na natin lahat ng public at private school. Provide experts, speakers para isagawa yung mga drills nating ito,” Vice Gov. Delta said.

Alongside efforts to boost school safety, the council continued programs against illegal drugs, loose and illegal firearms, wanted persons, counterfeit products and smuggling.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) also strengthened its public safety programs, while the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) continued its operations against illegal drugs.

Among the matters discussed was the approval of a resolution allocating P115 million for the Provincial Government’s Peace and Order and Public Safety Budget for 2027.

Also approved was a resolution for the province’s P33.9-million FY 2027 Confidential Fund, which will be used for activities related to peace and order.

Vice Governor Pineda said, “Patuloy ang koordinasyon ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Pampanga at iba’t ibang law enforcement at public safety agencies upang mapanatili ang kapayapaan, kaayusan, at kaligtasan ng bawat Kapampangan.”