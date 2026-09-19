More than 4,000 volunteers joined the International Coastal Cleanup 2026 organized by SM Cares and SM City Laoag, helping remove over 2.5 tons of waste from the city’s coastline in Barangay 35, Gabu Sur, Laoag City.

A total of 4,135 volunteers from government agencies, schools, organizations, institutions and community groups participated in the cleanup, forming a large coalition for the annual environmental activity.

The volunteers collected 2,581.3 kilograms of waste during the cleanup, highlighting the volume of discarded materials found along the coastal area.