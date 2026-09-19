More than 4,000 volunteers joined the International Coastal Cleanup 2026 organized by SM Cares and SM City Laoag, helping remove over 2.5 tons of waste from the city’s coastline in Barangay 35, Gabu Sur, Laoag City.
A total of 4,135 volunteers from government agencies, schools, organizations, institutions and community groups participated in the cleanup, forming a large coalition for the annual environmental activity.
The volunteers collected 2,581.3 kilograms of waste during the cleanup, highlighting the volume of discarded materials found along the coastal area.
The activity was held as part of the annual International Coastal Cleanup and under the SM Green Movement, SM’s sustainability campaign promoting community participation in environmental protection.
SM Cares and SM City Laoag said the initiative aims to encourage greater public awareness and participation in keeping coastal areas clean and protecting marine resources.
The turnout also underscored the role of collective action in addressing coastal pollution and promoting environmental stewardship in Laoag City.