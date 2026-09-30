DASMARIÑAS CITY, Cavite — Police arrested a man wanted for attempted homicide in Barangay Sampaloc IV shortly after midnight Wednesday, 30 September.

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Angelo,” was arrested at around 12:30 a.m. along Bautista Street by warrant personnel of the Dasmariñas Component City Police Station and the tracker team of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4A.

Police served a warrant of arrest issued by Municipal Trial Court Branch 2 in Dasmariñas City on 29 September in connection with Criminal Case No. 26-0793.

The court recommended bail of P36,000.

Police said the suspect was informed of his constitutional rights, while the operation was documented using a body-worn camera and an alternative recording device.

He was taken to the Dasmariñas police custodial facility pending the return of the warrant to the issuing court.