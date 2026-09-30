DASMARIÑAS CITY, Cavite — Police arrested a man wanted for attempted homicide in Barangay Sampaloc IV shortly after midnight Wednesday, 30 September.
The suspect, identified only by the alias “Angelo,” was arrested at around 12:30 a.m. along Bautista Street by warrant personnel of the Dasmariñas Component City Police Station and the tracker team of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4A.
Police served a warrant of arrest issued by Municipal Trial Court Branch 2 in Dasmariñas City on 29 September in connection with Criminal Case No. 26-0793.
The court recommended bail of P36,000.
Police said the suspect was informed of his constitutional rights, while the operation was documented using a body-worn camera and an alternative recording device.
He was taken to the Dasmariñas police custodial facility pending the return of the warrant to the issuing court.
‘I have a lot of work as mayor of the particular LGU which is Davao City. It will take too much of my time if I don’t…
Hindu immigrants abroad celebrate in either August or September Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival commemorating the…
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called for women’s greater representation in leadership across Southeast…
The Senate impeachment court on Tuesday denied the prosecution’s bid to compel Vice President Sara Duterte to confirm…