P-pop powerhouse SB19 received another major recognition as the Philippine Senate honored the group for its historic appearance at the 2026 Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago, Illinois.

Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin visited the Senate on September 28 following the adoption of Senate Resolution No. 545, filed and sponsored by Sen. Bam Aquino. The measure recognizes SB19’s Lollapalooza achievement as well as the group’s contribution to the growth of the Philippine creative industries.

SB19 made history when it performed at Grant Park in Chicago on July 30, becoming the first homegrown Filipino act to take the stage at Lollapalooza. The group delivered an hour-long performance on the Allianz Stage, bringing P-pop and Original Pilipino Music before an international festival audience.

In his sponsorship speech, Aquino traced the group’s journey from its early struggles to becoming one of the most recognizable Filipino music acts internationally.

“Taon ng tiyaga, sakripisyo, at paniniwala sa sariling tunog ang nagdala sa kanila mula sa pagiging isang grupong nangangarap lang na makilala, tungo sa pagiging isa sa mga pangunahing mukha ng P-pop sa international stage,” Aquino said.

The resolution also emphasized the broader significance of Filipino performers gaining visibility at major international events, pointing to the potential of the country’s creative industries to create economic opportunities, expand cultural influence and strengthen the Philippines’ presence in the global creative economy.

Aquino stressed that every Filipino artist who reaches an international platform can help create more opportunities for those who follow.

“Mahalagang kilalanin natin ang mga tagumpay na ito because every time a Filipino artist steps onto a global stage, they open that stage a little wider for the next Filipino who dreams of doing the same,” he said.

SB19’s Senate recognition further adds to a year of international milestones for the group, turning its Lollapalooza appearance into not only a career achievement but also a moment of recognition for the continuing global expansion of P-pop and Filipino music.