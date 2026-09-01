“Mahirap po ang buhay ngayon. Ang mahal ng pamasahe, ang mahal ng pagkain, ang mahal ng bigas. Hirap ang Pilipino. Ako po, pinagdadasal ko na makabalik na sa normal ang buhay ng mga Pilipino,” Go said.

“Nakikiusap po ako sa national government na unahing tulungan ang mga kababayan nating mahihirap, kaysa magamit sa flood control. Labanan po natin ang korapsyon sa gobyerno,” he said.

Go said funds lost to corruption could instead be used to build permanent evacuation centers.

He cited Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. The law mandates permanent, disaster-resilient evacuation centers in cities and municipalities nationwide.

“Batas na po ’yan, ang Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act. Wala sana kayo dito sa eskwelahan kung mayroon kayong malinis at maayos na evacuation center. I am one with the Filipino people in this fight and crusade against corruption,” he said.

Go also said he visits disaster-hit communities to assess conditions and hear residents’ concerns.

During the event, Go led a relief distribution at Dr. Josefa Jara Martinez High School, where about 520 beneficiaries received various forms of assistance.

He also cited his proposed measures seeking to strengthen disaster response, including Senate Bill No. 173, which would create a Department of Disaster Resilience, and Senate Bill No. 669, which would provide hazard pay to disaster response personnel.