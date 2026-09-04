The activity brought together government officials, peace stakeholders, security forces and former rebels to support their transition to peaceful and productive civilian lives.

Bulao led the opening activity by welcoming the participants and acknowledging the 130 former rebels for their decision to return to peaceful civilian life.

Food packs were also distributed to the former rebels through the assistance of the local government units of Valencia City and San Fernando.

Representatives from both LGUs subsequently delivered messages of support and assured the beneficiaries of continued assistance as they reintegrate into their communities.

Abigail Lai, peace program officer of the Local Amnesty Board, discussed the importance of the Safe Conduct Pass and its role in enabling former rebels to participate in government peace and reintegration programs.

The discussion was followed by the formal turnover of the SCPs to the 130 beneficiaries.

Brig. Gen. Christopher Diaz, commander of the 1003rd Infantry (RAPTOR) Brigade, encouraged the former rebels to remain committed to their decision to pursue peace.

“Your decision to embrace peace is not only a step toward changing your own lives, but also an opportunity to build a better future for your families and communities,” Diaz said.

Diaz said the turnover of the Safe Conduct Passes marked another step in their return to civilian life. With the support of government agencies and local stakeholders, they can continue their reintegration and work toward rebuilding their lives with their families and communities.