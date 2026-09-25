“So gawin n’ya po ’yun,” Matibag said.

(So he should do it.)

He said that without evidence, the allegation would amount to hearsay.

“So ifile n’ya po sa DPWH. Nagkoconduct din po ng sariling imbestigasyon ang DPWH. Siyempre huwag na po sa NBI dalhin, sasabihin kahit anong findings namin d’yan biased,” Matibag said.

(He should file it with the Department of Public Works and Highways. The DPWH is also conducting its own investigation. Of course, he should not bring it to the NBI because whatever findings we make could be viewed as biased.)

Matibag also urged Duterte to submit any evidence to the Office of the Ombudsman or other proper authorities and suggested that a complaint could also be filed before the House Ethics Committee.

Ann Matibag earlier challenged Duterte to produce documents or other evidence of irregularities in her district and said her office would cooperate with any lawful investigation.

The exchange comes as the NBI widens its investigation into suspected anomalous flood control projects in Davao City.

The bureau initially reviewed 100 projects in Duterte’s district and flagged 47 for possible irregularities. It later clarified that six were considered strong candidates for being ghost projects, while documents involving 51 projects are now under further scrutiny.

The NBI has also been looking into contractors including Genesis88 Construction Inc., whose chief executive is Glenn Escandor.

“May alegasyon na kabarkada n’ya itong si Glenn Escandor at kaya nakakuha si Glenn Escandor ng project ay dahil siya ay malapit. Baka po siya dapat magpaliwanag ngayon,” Matibag said.

(There are allegations that Duterte is close to Glenn Escandor and that Escandor obtained projects because of that relationship. Maybe Duterte should explain that now.)

Recent NBI findings, based on documents coordinated with the Commission on Audit, show that Genesis88 secured about P7 billion worth of government contracts in Davao City from 2018 to 2024, many of them involving flood control.

The NBI said it is continuing to examine the projects for possible ghost works, substandard implementation and other irregularities.