SexBomb Girls member Cynthia Yapchingco is mourning the death of her longtime partner and wife, concert producer Susan Lim, remembering the woman who shared not only her life but also many cherished memories with her.

In an emotional social media tribute, Cynthia opened up about the difficulty of finding the right words to express her grief following Susan’s passing.

“No words could ever capture what she meant to me… or the heartbreak of saying goodbye,” Cynthia wrote.

Her message reflected both the pain of loss and gratitude for the years they spent together. She also expressed hope that the memories Susan left behind would provide comfort to those grieving her death.

“May the love and beautiful memories you shared bring comfort through the pain, and may her light remain with us always,” she added.

Cynthia concluded the tribute with the date “9/14/26,” accompanied by dove and prayer emojis.

Cynthia and Susan took an important step in their relationship when they married in the United States in June 2023.

Beyond her personal life with Cynthia, Susan established a name in the Philippine entertainment industry through Big Slim Entertainment.

Her company was behind the much-talked-about F4 concert in Pasig in 2003, during the height of the Taiwanese group’s phenomenal popularity in the Philippines. Big Slim Entertainment also produced tours featuring some of the country’s biggest music stars, including Regine Velasquez, Martin Nievera, Sharon Cuneta and Pops Fernandez.

For Cynthia, however, Susan’s legacy goes far beyond her accomplishments as a concert producer. Her tribute centered on something more personal—the love they shared and the memories that remain after saying goodbye.

As she grieves the loss of her partner, Cynthia’s message serves as a heartfelt remembrance of a relationship that became an important chapter of her life.