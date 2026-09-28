Actress Glaiza de Castro is preparing to close a meaningful chapter in her family’s life as she puts up for sale their holiday home in Baler, Aurora—a property that has been part of countless celebrations and treasured memories through the years.

De Castro shared that she purchased the home for her family in 2018. What began as a vacation retreat eventually became a special gathering place where they celebrated birthdays, enjoyed long weekends and spent precious time together away from the demands of city life.

The house became particularly significant during the pandemic, when the actress found herself developing an even stronger connection with Baler and its laid-back way of life.

“I discovered a deeper appreciation for the province — the slower pace, the beautiful surroundings, the warmth of the community, and the simple joy of being together,” De Castro shared.

But after years of making memories in the property, De Castro said changes in their lives have prompted the family to reconsider their priorities and plans for the future.

“Now, life is changing again. Our priorities have shifted and new plans for the future are taking shape,” she wrote.

The decision to sell was not made lightly. Rather than simply looking at the property as something they are leaving behind, the actress sees the move as an opportunity for another family to create its own memories in a place that has meant so much to hers.

“And after much thought, we feel that it is time to let this special place begin a new chapter with another family,” she said.

De Castro ended her message with a hopeful invitation to whoever may eventually call the Baler property home: “Maybe the next chapter of this home is meant to be yours.”

For the actress and her family, selling the house may mark the end of an eight-year chapter, but the birthdays, quiet weekends and family moments spent there remain part of their story.