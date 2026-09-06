The operations were conducted in Barangay Magsaysay in Labrador, Barangay Lucao in Dagupan City and Barangay Socony in Bugallon.

Authorities said the suspects allegedly violated Chapter 4, Section 27(e) of Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which prohibits the trading of wildlife.

Police turned over the suspects, confiscated wildlife and other recovered evidence to the proper authorities for disposition and the filing of charges.

Regional Maritime Unit 1 said it would continue enforcing environmental laws and coordinating with partner agencies to protect wildlife and marine environments.