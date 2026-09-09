The boy immediately secured the bird and sought assistance from authorities.

The incident was promptly coordinated with the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO)-Malapatan, which facilitated the proper turnover of the wildlife specimen to the DENR through Community ENRO Glan.

DENR personnel conducted the initial assessment and documented the bird, which measured 53.34 centimeters from snout to vent.

The juvenile eagle exhibited no apparent injuries, was in good physical condition, and was assessed to be fit for release into its natural habitat, subject to DENR protocols and site assessment. The DENR subsequently coordinated with the BLGU to facilitate the proper release of the bird.

The DENR commends Mejares and his family for their responsible action, as well as MENRO-Malapatan for its prompt coordination. Their response highlights the important role of communities in protecting the country’s wildlife.

DENR-CENRO Glan reminds the public not to capture, keep, or unnecessarily handle wildlife encountered in residential areas or other locations. Instead, report injured, distressed, or displaced wildlife to the nearest DENR office, CENRO, PENRO, or local environment and natural resources office. Through responsible reporting and community participation, we can help ensure that wildlife is safely returned to the ecosystems where it naturally belongs.