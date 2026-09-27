“The Gracioso concoction is obviously another fabricated story, pure and simple black propaganda, just like the Madriaga affidavit,” Panelo said in a statement.

“The brains behind the ouster and disqualification of VP Sara in the 2028 presidential elections will stop at nothing in order to succeed in their devious plan of obliterating her from the political landscape and from the face of the earth,” he added.

Gracioso has alleged that he made more than 20 cash deliveries to Sara Duterte totaling more than P2 billion. He claimed individual deliveries ranged from P20 million to P50 million, including one delivery of P500 million that he said required three vans.

The Vice President herself has denied knowing Gracioso and receiving money from him, saying her lawyers were waiting for an official copy of his affidavit before pursuing possible legal action.

“I do not know Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., nor have I ever received any money from him,” Duterte said Saturday.

She described the allegations as another attempt to revive what she called a “faltering impeachment case” and accused the administration of seeking to weaken her ahead of 2028.

Velasco’s camp has likewise rejected Gracioso’s allegations, saying there was no basis for claims of illegal activity involving the former speaker and his wife.

“The former Speaker of the House's record of service in the government is untainted with corruption and his wife's benevolence is widely known, leaving no basis for the illegal allegations now being suggested,” Velasco spokesperson lawyer Rowell Ilagan said.

The Palace, meanwhile, has urged Duterte to respond to the allegations with evidence, after the Vice President accused the Marcos administration of trying to bring her down.

“The vice president should be taught to respond with evidence to those who accuse her before teaching others,” said Castro in a Viber message to reporters,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro told reporters in a Viber message on Saturday.###