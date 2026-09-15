A SALN is essentially a sworn declaration of a public official’s assets, liabilities and resulting net worth. Under Republic Act No. 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, government officials and employees are required to disclose their real and personal properties, investments, cash, stocks, bonds and other assets, as well as their liabilities.

The law also requires disclosure of business interests and financial connections. Certain information involving the official’s spouse and unmarried children below 18 years old who are living in the household must likewise be declared.

The SALN requirement is also anchored in the 1987 Constitution.

Article XI, Section 17 of the Constitution states that a public officer or employee must submit, under oath, a declaration of assets, liabilities and net worth upon assumption of office and as often as may be required by law.

For the President, Vice President, members of the Cabinet, members of Congress, members of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Commissions and other constitutional offices, the Constitution further provides for public disclosure of their declarations in accordance with law.

RA 6713 requires government officials and employees to file their SALNs within 30 days after assuming office, annually on or before April 30, and within 30 days after separation from government service.

The requirement is rooted in a broader constitutional principle: public office is a public trust.

The SALN gives government institutions and, subject to applicable rules on access and disclosure, the public a means to examine whether an official’s declared financial circumstances are consistent with legitimate sources of income and other lawful financial interests.

The Supreme Court has recognized the SALN as an important mechanism against the accumulation of unexplained wealth. By comparing declarations from different years, authorities may also identify substantial changes in an official’s assets and liabilities and determine whether those changes can be explained by legitimate income, investments, purchases, inheritances or other lawful sources.

This makes the SALN particularly significant when allegations of unexplained wealth arise.

However, an important distinction must be made: an inconsistency in a SALN does not automatically establish corruption, criminal wrongdoing or the illegal acquisition of wealth.

A discrepancy may have an explanation. Property may have been acquired through legitimate income, inheritance or other lawful means. An omission or inaccurate entry may also arise from an error, misunderstanding of the reporting requirements or other circumstances.

What matters is whether the declaration is complete and truthful and whether an apparent discrepancy can be properly explained and supported by evidence.

This distinction is especially relevant to the impeachment proceedings involving Vice President Sara Duterte.

The House prosecution has raised allegations involving Duterte’s alleged unexplained wealth and alleged inaccuracies in her SALNs. During the proceedings, prosecutors have sought to establish their allegations through financial and documentary evidence and to examine whether information contained in the Vice President’s declarations is consistent with other records.

The scrutiny of SALNs in an impeachment case therefore goes beyond the simple question of whether an official submitted the document.

The larger questions are whether the declaration accurately reflects the official’s assets, liabilities and financial interests, whether the figures and properties declared are consistent with available records, and whether any significant discrepancies can be satisfactorily explained.

These questions demonstrate why the SALN requirement exists.

It is not designed to presume that public officials are corrupt. Rather, it creates a mechanism through which their financial declarations can be examined against the responsibilities and privileges that come with public office.

For citizens, the SALN can serve as one of several tools for evaluating the integrity and accountability of public officials. For government agencies, it can provide information relevant to administrative, civil or criminal investigations when supported by other evidence.

Ultimately, the importance of the SALN lies in the principle that public officials should be able to account for the wealth they possess while serving the public.

In a country where government officials exercise enormous authority over public funds, policies and institutions, transparency in personal financial interests is intended to help prevent conflicts of interest, deter unlawful enrichment and strengthen public confidence in government.

As the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Duterte place questions of public accountability and financial disclosure in the national spotlight, the SALN has once again become more than a government form.

It represents a constitutional and statutory expectation that those entrusted with public power must be prepared to explain, under oath, what they own, what they owe and how their financial circumstances have changed while in public service.