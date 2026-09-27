“Behind every rank and every position is a record of service, sacrifice, and responsibility to the Filipino people,” Go said.

“Their careers reflect not only competence in the field, but also the leadership and dedication required to guide our men and women in uniform,” he added.

Go also recognized officers who served during the Marawi conflict and recalled the support extended to soldiers during the Duterte administration.

“Mahal po namin ang sundalo at noong panahon ni Pangulong Duterte ipinaglaban po namin kayo, pinuntahan nga namin kayo sa giyera doon sa Marawi. Sampung beses po ’yan kahit gabi. And even sa Jolo pinuntahan talaga namin kayo para ipakita yung suporta,” he said.

He also cited increases in the compensation of military and other uniformed personnel during the previous administration.

“Inyo po ’yan, pinaghirapan n’yo ’yan at pinagpawisan n’yo po ’yan, ang sakripisyo n’yo po sa bayan. Mahirap pong mapalayo sa pamilya. Mahal po namin ang sundalo kaya ipaglalaban po namin kayo rito,” Go said.

Political neutrality

Go questioned Logico on how active-duty military officers should engage with policy and political issues while remaining politically neutral and respecting the military chain of command.

“The AFP’s ultimate loyalty is to the Constitution. And the Constitution itself designates the President as Commander-in-Chief. How do you reconcile those public statements with the obligation of an active-duty military officer to remain politically neutral and respect the chain of command?” Go asked.

Logico said professional military officers have a responsibility to provide civilian authorities with strategic and policy advice, particularly on national security and the use of military power.

He distinguished political awareness from partisan political activity, saying military officers must understand the political dimensions of national security without taking sides in partisan politics.

Philippine law prohibits members of the Armed Forces from engaging directly or indirectly in partisan political activity, although public officers are not barred from expressing views on current political issues. Senate Legislative Documents

Go pressed Logico on where professional opinion ends and conduct inconsistent with military discipline begins.

“Do you believe na ang isang sundalo ay dapat na apolitical? Yes or no?” Go asked.

Logico said officers should be politically aware because politics forms part of their professional education, but should not become partisan.

“Ano pong ipinagkaiba no’n?” Go followed up.

Logico explained that political awareness involves understanding national policy, security and state interests, while partisanship entails alignment with competing political personalities or groups.

“Saan po dapat pumosisyon ang mga sundalo?” Go asked.

Logico said military personnel should remain guided by national security, national policy and the national interest.

He added that withdrawing support from a sitting President would cross into partisan conduct, while his own previous statements involved policy disagreements and did not constitute withdrawal of support or abandonment of the chain of command.

Go said the distinction was particularly important because Logico, as PMA superintendent, helps shape the values, discipline and professionalism of future military officers.

“Huwag ho kayong makialam sa politika. Gawin n’yo lang po ang inyong trabaho, unahin n’yo po ang interes ng bayan, at unahin n’yo po ang interes ng bawat Pilipino. Iyan naman po ang trabaho ng ating mga sundalo,” Go said.

Go later thanked the officers appearing before the commission and recognized the AFP’s role in national defense, disaster response, humanitarian operations and other emergencies.

“As our nation’s first line of defense, your courage, discipline, and commitment remain essential to protecting our country’s sovereignty, defending our national interests, and securing the future of the Filipino people,” he said.

He closed by reiterating his support for the military.

“Full support po ako sa ating Armed Forces of the Philippines. Noon pa man hanggang ngayon talagang ipinaglalaban namin kayo dito sa Senado. Unahin n’yo po parati ang interes ng bayan, interes ng bawat Pilipino,” Go said.