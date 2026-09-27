NAGA CITY – The province of Camarines Sur recorded more than 1,200 dengue cases since January, with 18 confirmed dead from the mosquito-borne disease.
Camarines Sur Gov. Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte revealed Sunday, 27 September, that latest monitoring said that the province logged 1,233 confirmed dengue cases and 18 deaths as of 24 September.
“This is not just a number. Each case is someone’s child, parent, sibling, or loved one of a CamSureno family,” Villafuerte said.
He added that he has already ordered the mobilization of resources of the provincial government to help with the prevention, surveillance, medical response, hospital preparedness, referral, and immediate action in places where cases are rising.
“The most important fight against dengue is happening in our own communities – neighborhoods, zones, villages. Search and destroy mosquito breeding areas. Do not allow water to stagnate. Clean and brush water containers. Maintain cleanliness in your yard, canal, school, and workplace,” he said.
He also urged residents who may be affected to immediately to seek medical help when they notice symptoms like prolonged fever.