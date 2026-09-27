NAGA CITY – The province of Camarines Sur recorded more than 1,200 dengue cases since January, with 18 confirmed dead from the mosquito-borne disease.

Camarines Sur Gov. Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte revealed Sunday, 27 September, that latest monitoring said that the province logged 1,233 confirmed dengue cases and 18 deaths as of 24 September.