“Pero sigurado na may hakbang kaming gagawin na tutulan ito kasi alam namin na ang batas na ito ay medyo unconstitutional,” Alvia said in a radio interview.

“But we are sure that we will take steps to oppose this because we believe that this law is somewhat unconstitutional,” he said.

Alvia argued that postponing the elections restricts voters’ right to choose their barangay and SK leaders.

“Kaya namin tinututulan ang batas na ito ay humahadlang sa karapatan natin para bumoto at mamili ng ating mga pinuno,” he said.

“We oppose this law because it hinders our right to vote and choose our leaders.”

RA 12326, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 24 September, fixes the term of elected barangay and SK officials at five years and schedules the next BSKE on the second Monday of November 2028. Succeeding elections will be held every five years.

Alvia cited the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling striking down a previous law that postponed the 2022 BSKE. In that decision, the Court held that election postponements must be supported by sufficiently important, substantial or compelling reasons and must not unreasonably restrict the right of suffrage.

The Court, however, has also recognized Congress’ authority to determine the terms of barangay officials. In a separate 2025 ruling involving the earlier four-year term law, it upheld Congress’ constitutional power to set the duration of barangay officials’ terms.

Alvia said NAMFREL had repeatedly urged lawmakers during deliberations to treat the fixing of officials’ terms separately from the postponement of elections.

“Dapat hindi arbitrary ’yung pagpili ng haba ng termino. Dapat merong pag-aaral ’yan,” he said.

“The length of officials’ terms should not be chosen arbitrarily. It should be based on proper study.”