“Last year sinumbong sakin ni Mayor Wes itong Maysan Road, kita nyo naman parang sungkaan. Kawawa lalo na yung mga motorsiklo. Dapat nag-umpisa na tayo kaya lang walang tigil ang ulan, pero pinangako ko kay Mayor na once huminto ng kaunti, magsisimula na tayo,” Dizon told reporters during the road inspection.

“Hopefully in six months pagkatapos na natin,” he added.

Maysan Road has been the subject of complaints from residents and motorists for years, Gatchalian said, but the city government could only patch the road because it is a national road under DPWH.

The mayor said the road's condition had become particularly dangerous for motorcycle riders and cyclists, with potholes forcing motorists to maneuver around damaged sections while sharing the road with large trucks.

He said the city had recorded incidents involving riders who slipped or fell, although no fatality had been reported.

“Every day lahat po ng mga negosyo, mga pumapasok sa trabaho, pupunta at lalabas ng NLEX, pupunta at lalabas ng MacArthur, dito sa Maysan Road po dumadaan. That's why mabilis masira,” Gatchalian said.

“Yung magandang quality na ng concrete ang ilalagay at may makapal na bakal, kasi talagang daanan ito ng truck. Ito talaga ang preferred na labasan at pasukan ng mga truck,” he added.

Truck restrictions

Meanwhile, Gatchalian said the city would tighten its truck restrictions beginning 15 August to support the DPWH rehabilitation and prevent traffic from worsening while lanes are closed.

Major trucks will be diverted to NLEX and alternative routes, except those serving businesses along Maysan Road. The truck ban will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., or 16 consecutive hours.

The mayor said the city previously allowed a window when trucks could pass but would remove it during the rehabilitation.

“Sa August 15 po ang mga major trucks po ay da-divert natin to NLEX alternative routes natin by 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. na straight 16 hours po ang magiging truck band natin to give way sa paggawa po ng DPWH sa kanilang project na magsisimula na po at ito rin po ang paraan po natin na maiwasan po ang traffic,” Gatchalian explained

The measure is also intended to reduce congestion because portions of the road will be closed or narrowed to allow construction, he said.

“Talagang ine-expect na po namin ang heavy traffic in Maysan Road,” Gatchalian said, appealing to businesses that would be affected by the truck diversion to cooperate.

MacArthur Highway next

Dizon said DPWH would also work on portions of MacArthur Highway, which he identified alongside the Maharlika network as a priority.

“Sasabay na namin yung MacArthur Highway,” he said.

Gatchalian said MacArthur Highway was also in poor condition in some sections, increasing the urgency of road repairs across the city.

For Maysan Road, Dizon said the immediate goal was not only to improve the pavement but to ensure the road would withstand flooding and heavy traffic after rehabilitation.

He also sought Gatchalian's help in managing the traffic and construction situation during the project.

“Ayusin natin ’to and then magpap­tulong ako kay Mayor na tulungan tayo dun sa pag-manage ng sitwasyon dito,” Dizon said.###