“Magsta-start tayo ng January, so by June, hopefully tapos na tayo, in time for the next rainy season,” Dizon said.

“We will start this January and, hopefully, by June we will be finished in time for the next rainy season.”

The DPWH plans to install 1.5-meter-wide high-density polyethylene pipes along Mother Ignacia Avenue to speed up the flow of floodwaters from surrounding streets.

Dizon said flooding in parts of South Triangle can reach chest level.

He said the need to widen the drainage system and inlets was identified during recent inspections in Quezon City.

“Pina-ikot tayo ng Pangulo, para masigurado na, ’yung areas dito sa QC, talagang maiibsan natin kahit papano ’yung baha,” Dizon said.

“I was asked by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to inspect areas in Quezon City to ensure that we can somehow ease the flooding.”