Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David said Filipinos should consider using a People’s Initiative to enact an anti-political dynasty law if Congress fails to act, citing the people’s reserved legislative power under Republic Act No. 6735.

David’s call follows the Supreme Court’s 16 September ruling that Congress has a mandatory constitutional duty to pass an anti-political dynasty law and that its 39 years of inaction amounted to grave abuse of discretion. The Court, however, left the definition and scope of the prohibition to Congress.