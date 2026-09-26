ABRA — Two people drowned after being swept away by strong currents in the Ikmin River in Sitio Bani, Poblacion, Boliney, Abra.

The incident happened on 25 September 2026.

The victims were identified as Hye Sook Byeon, a 69-year-old missionary from South Korea, and Zosimo Gaano, a 49-year-old pastor from the Jesus Our Banner Church.

The two were said to be at the river when Byeon was carried away by the swift current. Gaano attempted to rescue her but was also overpowered and dragged downstream by the current.

The Boliney Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), Boliney Municipal Health Office, Municipal Police Station, 17th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army, 2nd Abra Provincial Mobile Force Company, and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) launched a search and rescue operation immediately after learning of the incident.

Residents and volunteers from all eight barangays of Boliney, including Danac, Amti, Kilong-olao, Dao-angan, Poblacion, Bao-yan, and Dumagas, also joined the effort. Community members navigated heavy rains and steep slopes along the riverbanks to assist official teams in locating the victims.

Responders recovered Byeon's body at around 2:39 p.m. that day in Sitio Paak, Poblacion. The search team continued downstream and located Gaano's body later at 6:30 p.m. in Bantay, Sallapadan, Abra.