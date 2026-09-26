BAGUIO CITY — The Police Regional Office in the Cordillera Region sent police personnel to Tinglayan, Kalinga, after fighting broke out again between the Butbut and Tulgao tribes.

The responding force consists of officers from Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15 and the Mountain Province Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC).

Police forces are on the ground conducting visibility patrols, coordinating with local officials and tribal elders, and carrying out community outreach under Oplan Bandillo to prevent retaliation. Officers with personal or cultural links to the involved communities were specifically included in the deployment to help mediate and ease tensions between the groups.