May in motion: Villar City brings together cars, culture and community

Villar City is proving to be more than just a destination for Mother’s Day celebrations this month. As May unfolds, it continues to host a packed lineup of community events, lifestyle activities and automotive gatherings designed to bring together families, hobbyists and wellness enthusiasts.

From stargazing nights and car meet ups to wellness weekends and vibrant night markets, Villar City has transformed into a hub of activity, offering experiences for every kind of visitor throughout the month.