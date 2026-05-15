May in motion: Villar City brings together cars, culture and community

Villar City is proving to be more than just a destination for Mother’s Day celebrations this month. As May unfolds, it continues to host a packed lineup of community events, lifestyle activities and automotive gatherings designed to bring together families, hobbyists and wellness enthusiasts.
From stargazing nights and car meet ups to wellness weekends and vibrant night markets, Villar City has transformed into a hub of activity, offering experiences for every kind of visitor throughout the month.
The festivities kicked off on 1 May with Celestial Night at Joe Drive, held in collaboration with the Philippine Astronomical Society, Inc. The event invited guests to marvel at glowing constellations and enjoy an evening under the stars, creating moments of connection through astronomy and shared outdoor experiences.
On 2 May, the spotlight shifted to automotive culture as the Grupo Toyota Summer Meet took over the Evia Open Grounds. Car enthusiasts gathered during golden hour to showcase curated builds that reflected craftsmanship, individuality, and passion for the driving community. From subtle custom details to bold statement vehicles, the gathering celebrated creativity and camaraderie among Toyota owners and fans alike.
The momentum continued with the Sailun Tire Festival on 9 to 10 May at Joe Drive, drawing motorsport and automotive enthusiasts for a weekend filled with activities and exhibits centered on performance and lifestyle.
Looking ahead, riders and motorcycle enthusiasts can anticipate the Harley-Davidson Skilled Riders Training happening on 23 May at Joe Drive. The event is expected to bring together riders seeking to sharpen their skills while promoting road safety and rider confidence within the motorcycle community.
Beyond the large-scale gatherings, Villar City is also cultivating a consistent weekend lifestyle experience for visitors.
Every Thursday to Sunday, the Night Market at Heritage Tree Nature Park offers guests an evening destination filled with food discoveries, local merchants, and lifestyle finds. The market has become a go-to spot for families and friends looking to unwind after work or spend leisurely evenings outdoors.
Sundays, meanwhile, are dedicated to wellness and recreation through Car-Free Sundays and Weekend Wellness activities at Heritage Tree Nature Park. Visitors can enjoy open spaces free from traffic while participating in fitness activities, wellness experiences, and community-centered programs. Food stalls, pop-up merchants, and interactive activities further add to the lively atmosphere, encouraging guests to embrace healthier and more balanced weekends.
Villar City is steadily positioning itself as a growing lifestyle and events destination where entertainment, community, wellness and passion-driven gatherings come together in one dynamic space.