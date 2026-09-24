The storm was moving west-northwest at 35 kph.

No Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal was raised as of the latest bulletin.

PAGASA said Queenie is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands beginning Saturday, 26 September.

Its outer circulation and trough may also bring strong to gale-force gusts over Batanes, the Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Norte on Thursday, and over Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental and Sarangani from Friday through Saturday.

Queenie is not expected to directly affect most of the country’s weather over the next three days.

The storm is forecast to continue moving west-northwest through Friday before turning north-northeast and exiting PAR by Tuesday morning, 29 September.

PAGASA said Queenie could intensify into a typhoon by Sunday.

The public was advised to continue monitoring weather bulletins and updates from local authorities, particularly in areas vulnerable to heavy rain and rising water levels.