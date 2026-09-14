Tinio said investigations into alleged widespread corruption in government should not stop with former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and former congressman Zaldy Co.

While describing Romualdez and Co as among the “big fish” in the controversy, Tinio alleged that the scheme could not have taken place without Marcos’ involvement or approval.

“Let us not forget: the most widespread plunder of the public treasury in the post-Martial Law era could not have happened without the blessing, tolerance, implementation, direct involvement, and benefit of President Marcos Jr. himself,” Tinio said.

“He is the biggest fish of the flood control scam,” he added.

Tinio, a critic of the administration, welcomed Romualdez’s arrest and impending detention, describing the development as a “step forward” for accountability.

Romualdez was arrested while confined at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan on 7 September. His camp later filed a motion seeking continued hospital confinement.

The Sandiganbayan subsequently ordered an independent medical examination at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital.

UP-PGH doctors later found Romualdez “clinically stable” and said he no longer required inpatient care.

Tinio said law enforcement authorities remained obligated to pursue all individuals who may have been involved in the alleged irregularities.

“We warn the Ombudsman and the entire justice system: the case cannot stop at Romualdez and Co. The Filipino people, who have taken to the streets in their millions, demand nothing less than the prosecution of everyone implicated,” he said.

Palace challenges critics to present evidence

The Palace has previously challenged critics linking Marcos to the flood control controversy to present evidence and file appropriate cases.

During a press briefing on 13 August, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro criticized Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice for what she described as claims based on “theories” and “speculations.”

“[Erice] should not speak like he knows what the President is saying. He has no right to speak on behalf of the President unless he replaces me as a spokesperson,” Castro said.

“So, if he simply relies on what thinks, he should just let go of his thoughts. He needs to dismiss such thoughts that have no basis,” she added.

Castro also urged anyone with evidence related to the flood control controversy to bring it before appropriate authorities, including the Office of the Ombudsman.