“Go see and talk to him and see if he agrees with you. Of course, but this is political, right? It's not really a comment on what's happening. It's not really a belief that it is, in fact, drama. It's kind of ‘memasabi’, kailangan memasabi para insultuhin or to put you down or mali ang ginagawa mo,” Marcos said during a Kapihan forum with members of the media at the Taj Mahal Hotel after attending the 18th BRICS Summit on Sunday.

Marcos said the remarks were not focused on the legal process but were instead meant to attack him and his administration.

“So, they have to say that, and that's what they're saying. They're not even commenting on the procedures of court. It’s just another attack. We get them a lot,” he said.

‘You cannot force anyone to love you’

Marcos also responded to Duterte’s accusations during a rally with supporters in Quezon City on Friday.

“You know, I hear about them. But I don't really even have a response. I feel she’s very angry, I suppose, with what's happening to her,” Marcos said.

The President said he could do little if he had become the target of Duterte’s frustration.

“And I am the target of that anger, or the main target of that anger. What can I do? You cannot force anyone to love you,” Marcos said.

Duterte, Marcos’ running mate in the 2022 elections under the UniTeam alliance, criticized the President during the rally following the deferred arraignment of her grave threats case before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

Marcos welcomes ruling on Imelda case

Marcos also welcomed the Supreme Court ruling overturning the graft conviction of his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos.

"Well, I'm glad that case is over. It's been hanging over our heads for 40 years. All those cases were filed in 1986. And that's how long it's taken. Well, of course, I'm happy that she doesn't have to be worried, because she does worry. I'm glad, especially for my mother," Marcos said.

The Supreme Court decision made public last week reversed Imelda Marcos’ 2018 conviction by the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove her guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The case stemmed from complaints alleging that members of the Marcos family diverted public funds into overseas accounts during the Marcos regime.