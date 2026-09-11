A light moment during the event saw Marcos feeding the First Lady a bite of one of the featured dishes, drawing smiles from those present.

Members of the public were also given the chance to sample the dishes, which were offered for free tasting.

The annual Natnateng Cook-Off brought together 19 municipalities and two cities, showcasing creative dishes made with locally grown vegetables and indigenous ingredients.

Among the featured entries were Ti Hardin ni Nana Maria, Marungay Baraniw Pasta, Binungon nga Pinakbet, Garbage Roll, Breadfruit, Pinakbet Lasagna with Squash Purée and Crispy Bagnet Toppings, Curriwow Seafood Stuffed Vegetables, Dinengdeng: Uong, Sabong, Bulong, and Gastronomic Veggie Longganisa.

Other dishes included Ilocanos Eggplant Lasagna and Camangeg in “Dolce,” highlighting how traditional Ilocano ingredients can be transformed into contemporary dishes.

CJ Peregrino, organizer of the Natnateng Cook-Off, said the event has been held annually since 2011 in honor of Marcos Sr. and his fondness for vegetable dishes from Ilocos Norte.

“Taon-taon nandito ang pamilyang Marcos, naaaliw sila at nasasarapan sa mga veggie dishes. Lalo na si Simon, nagti-take two at take three,” Peregrino said.

Peregrino said this year’s edition introduced a competition among participating municipalities and cities to further promote and elevate local vegetable dishes.

“Ang kaibahan, nag-create kami ng competition,” he said.

The event also served as a showcase of Ilocos Norte’s culinary traditions and locally grown produce, giving residents and visitors a chance to sample both traditional and contemporary takes on vegetable dishes.