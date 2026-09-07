Marcos was joined by Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna, Marikina Mayor Maan Teodoro and Marikina 1st District Rep. Marcelino Teodoro.

During the inspection, officials agreed to deploy personnel and equipment for river cleanup and dredging operations.

The DPWH will also install floating trash traps along the river to help reduce debris buildup.

The measures are intended to improve water flow, reduce the risk of overflow and protect nearby communities from flooding.

Dizon said last week that Marcos had instructed the department to prioritize the continued dredging of major rivers.

“In fact, starting last year, ‘yan na po ay inuutos sa akin nung ako po ay pumasok sa DPWH at wala tayong tigil d’yan,” he said in a radio interview.

He added that the government still has significant ground to cover after years of limited dredging.

“Pero napakahabang panahon na kailangan natin mag-catch up dito,” Dizon said.

According to Dizon, large-scale dredging had not been conducted for about 10 years before the current operations resumed.

“Malakihang trabaho ito,” he said.