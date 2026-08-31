The partnership was formalized through an agreement signed during the club's luncheon meeting at Manila House in Bonifacio Global City. Rotary Club of Makati President Chris Ferareza and Director Patrick Parungao signed for the club, while Mazda Philippines President and CEO Steven Tan and Chief Financial Officer Tan Eng Hwa signed for the company.

The vehicle, named Hope Mobile, will be used to transport relief goods and supplies, support outreach activities and assist communities affected by disasters.

“Having a dedicated vehicle significantly strengthens our capacity to respond when and where help is needed,” Ferareza said.

Tan said Mazda Philippines was looking forward to working with the Rotary club on community service initiatives.

“I love this program, and I think this is the kind of thing that we should be doing, all the time together,” Tan said.

The vehicle was formally turned over and blessed after the signing ceremony.